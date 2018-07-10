Adults at State Department decline to give Trump’s Elton John CD to Kim Jung-Un

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump

Last week, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea for another summit to the discuss the country’s denuclearization, he brought along with him a gift for North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un: a CD containing Elton John’s “Rocket Man”.

Trump, of course, bestowed Kim with the nickname of “little rocket man” when tensions between the US and North Korea reached a fever pitch last year. At their summit back in June, Trump asked Kim if he had heard the song which inspired the nickname. Kim had not, so upon Pompeo’s return trip to North Korea, Trump asked his Secretary of State to bring along a CD copy of the song, one which Trump himself personally autographed.

It turns out common sense prevailed and Pompeo never actually presented the CD to Kim and instead returned it to Trump once he was back in the US. Speaking with reporters outside the White House on Tuesday (via The Hill), Trump confirmed, “They didn’t give it. I have it for him. They didn’t give it.”

That said, Trump still intends for the CD “to be given at a different period.”

International diplomacy via a bad joke about a rogue country’s nuclear arsenal, a.k.a. The Art of the Deal.