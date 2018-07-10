Queens street to be named after Steely Dan’s Walter Becker

Walter Becker

Steely Dan may have sung of green flower streets, but fans will soon be able to walk down the urban thoroughfare of Walter Becker Way. The band’s co-founder, bassist, and guitarist, who passed away back in September at 67 years old, will be honored by having his childhood street in New York City co-named after him.

A sign for Walter Becker Way will grace the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive in Forest Hills, Queens. An unveiling ceremony is set for October 28th and will feature “special guests, remembrances from Becker’s friends and colleagues, as well as very special give-aways.” New York’s Classic Rock Q104.3 will present the event, which will be organized by fans of Becker and Steely Dan.

“Walter’s fans have decades of experience holding ‘Danfests’ throughout the country,” Becker’s widow, Delia, said in a statement, “and they always find innovative and eclectic ways of celebrating. It will undoubtedly be a fun and free gathering to honor and commemorate Walter as only they can!”

More information on Walter Becker Way and additional information about the unveiling ceremony will be posted at the street’s website in the coming weeks.