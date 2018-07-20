Steven Tyler on rock star sex: “I felt like I had an obligation to keep that alive”

Steven Tyler, photo by Associated Press

Aspiring musicians often dream of becoming full-fledged rock stars, living a luxurious life filled with copious amounts of wealth, sex, drugs, and worship. Coming into fame during the ’70s, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler knows firsthand about what that lifestyle entails, and in an interview for Fox News’ OBJECTIFIED television show, he spoke about it at length. Specifically, he dished on his days of promiscuity.

While the OBJECTIFIED episode doesn’t officially air until Sunday, an early snippet posted on Twitter captures a particularly interesting conversation about how “very easy” it is to get laid if you’re a rock icon. Actually, according to Tyler, he felt it was his duty to sleep with women.

“I think rockstars… I felt like I had an obligation to keep that alive,” he very earnestly told the show’s host, TMZ’s Harvey Levin. “I certainly had my way with women and women had their way with me.”

Some fans might cheer on this macho view of rock star sex. However, have we forgotten Tyler’s troubling past with underage women? As Consequence of Sound’s own Publisher and Founder Alex Young outlined in an article titled “The Uncomfortable Disregard for Legendary Rockers’ Sexual Misconduct”, Tyler once forced a young woman with whom he had a sexual relationship to get an abortion:

In 1975, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler, then 27, began dating a 16-year-old girl named Julia Holcomb, whose mother signed over her guardianship to him. She soon became pregnant, but then their relationship went south. Their apartment caught on fire, and she ended up in a hospital, during which time Tyler forced her to have an abortion. “When I returned home to my mother, I was a broken spirit,” Holcomb recounted in a 2011 essay. “I could not sleep at night without nightmares of the abortion and the fire. The world seemed like a dark place.”

Tyler’s OBJECTIFIED episode airs Sunday, July 22nd at 8pm ET on Fox.