Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, and Quavo reunite on DJ Khaled’s new song “No Brainer”

Quavo, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled has reconvened the dream team of Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber and Quavo of Migos for a new single called “No Brainer”. The three musicians previously worked with DJ Khaled on “I’m the One”, which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2017 and went on to become a summer hit.

“No Brainer” is believed to be the first single off the superstar producer’s upcoming album, Father of Asahd. The track is expected to premiere Friday at 12pm EST and will be accompanied with a music video. Stay tuned.

DJ Khaled’s collaborators have also been busy as of late. Lil Chano just released four new songs, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, and purchased hometown news site Chicagoist. Bieber also has had luck in his love life, as he just proposed to Hailey Baldwin. Quavo and the rest of Migos were scheduled to hit the road with Drake in support of their latest record, Culture II, but that tour’s since been postponed.