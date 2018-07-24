Swearin’ announce new album, Fall Into the Sun, share “Grow Into a Ghost”: Stream

Swearin', photo by Alexander Rotondo

Swearin’, the alt-rock outfit of singer/songwriter Allison Crutchfield, have announced a new album, the band’s first since reuniting late last year. Called Fall Into the Sun, it’s due out October 5th via Merge. It follows 2013’s Surfing Strange.

Fall Into the Sun was self-produced and recorded in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, and marks the band’s first outing as a trio. Co-vocalis Kyle Gilbride and drummer Jeff Bolt remain with the group, while bassist Keith Spencer is absent from the reunited lineup.

Lead single “Grow Into the Ghost” is a lyrically rich slice of propulsive punk with a rollicking, infectious chorus. Hear it below.

Fall Into the Sun Tracklist:

01. Big Change

02. Dogpile

03. Grow Into a Ghost

04. Margaret

05. Stabilize

06. Untitled (LA)

07. Treading

08. Oil and Water

09. Smoke or Steam

10. Anyway

11. Future Hell

Swearin’ will also hit the road for a lengthy tour this fall, which includes a pair of dates with Jawbreaker at Portland’s Crystal Ballroom. See the full list of dates below.

Swearin’ 2018 Tour Dates

08/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop *

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club *

08/03 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz *

08/05 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *

08/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

08/07 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *

08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

08/10 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s *

08/11 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *

08/17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

08/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

09/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

09/06 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter ^

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church +

10/11 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott +

10/12 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room +

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola +

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Not Dead Yet

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club +

10/17 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups +

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hal l+

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo +

10/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg +

* = w/ Mike Krol

# = w/ Jawbreaker

^ = w/ Ought

% = w/ Sheer Mag

+ = w/ Empath