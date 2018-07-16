Tash Sultana shares powerful new song “Harvest Love”: Stream

Tash Sultana, photo by Dara Munnis

Flow State is the forthcoming debut album from Australia’s Tash Sultana, due out later this summer. Due out through her own Lonely Lands Records and Mom + Pop, the effort boasts 13 tracks all written, produced, performed and arranged by the rising songwriter/multi-instrumentalist.

We had our first taste of the LP with last month’s “Salvation” single and music video. Today, Sultana is back with a second preview, “Harvest Love”. Showcasing a different side to the Melbourne native, it’s a stripped-down cut with her raw vocals front and center, singing about perseverance and the process of actually processing feelings. It’s meant to be something of an intimate window into her mind, but the way she projects her voice, and her soul, so far and wide, it’s hard not to imagine the track being a battle cry for just about anyone.

Sultana offered some background on the track in a statement:

“I wrote this song a little while back. People kind of assume that I only write songs with live looping but I actually write in all different ways. This is a piece I’m super proud of. I unlocked a little part of me to completely simplify the story I was trying to tell. I think you kind of get that way when you have a moment in your life when the entire world is just to hard to comprehend. So this is what came from that.”

Take a listen below via a live lounge recording clip.

Flow State hits stores August 31st. In support, Sultana will tour North America this fall.

“Harvest Love” Artwork: