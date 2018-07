Taylor Bennett, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Talent clearly runs in the Bennett household: On Monday night, Chance’s younger brother Taylor Bennett hit up 30 Rockefeller for his debut television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Performing “Rock ‘N’ Roll” off his new EP, Be Yourself, Bennett sprinted through verse after verse, sounding confident and looking suave. Those Nintendo 64 graphics behind him were a nice touch, too.

Replay the immersive performance below.