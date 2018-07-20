Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Taylor Swift to star in theatrical adaptation of Cats

The cast also includes Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, and James Corden

by
on July 20, 2018, 8:35am
0 comments
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is set to star in a theatrical adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Broadway musical Cats.

Coming from Universal, the film’s cast also boasts Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, and James Corden. Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables) is directing from an adapted script written by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot).

Production is scheduled to begin in the UK later this year, presumambly after Swift’s wraps up her ongoing Reputation stadium tour.

Cats marks Swift’s highest profile film credit to date. She previously had bit roles in The Giver and Valentine’s Day and also leant her voice to the animated feature The Lorax.

icon playlist Taylor Swift to star in theatrical adaptation of Cats
image

Taylor Swift’s Top 5 Songs

image

Shania Twain Tour Sizzle

image

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born Trailer

image

Adele’s History of Swearing

image

Lady Gaga’s Memorable Awards Show Performances

Previous Story
070 Shake premieres new song “Accusations”: Stream
Next Story
Pusha-T and 070 Shake perform “Santeria” on Fallon: Watch
No comments