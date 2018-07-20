Taylor Swift to star in theatrical adaptation of Cats

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is set to star in a theatrical adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Broadway musical Cats.

Coming from Universal, the film’s cast also boasts Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, and James Corden. Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables) is directing from an adapted script written by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot).

Production is scheduled to begin in the UK later this year, presumambly after Swift’s wraps up her ongoing Reputation stadium tour.

Cats marks Swift’s highest profile film credit to date. She previously had bit roles in The Giver and Valentine’s Day and also leant her voice to the animated feature The Lorax.