Tekashi 6ix9ine kidnapped and robbed by three gunmen, currently in hospital

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly kidnapped and robbed early Sunday morning, and is currently recovering in a hospital.

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old Brooklyn rapper had returned home following a music video shoot when he was confronted by three hooded men blocking his driveway. The men pistol whipped 6ix9ine, knocking him unconscious, and proceeded to load him into the back of their vehicle. Once 6ix9ine regained consciousness, the men demanded money and jewelry or else they threatened to kill him. Two of the men then entered 6ix9ine’s home and robbed him of $750,000 in jewelry and between $15,000 and $20,000 in cash. Tekashi’s partner and daughter were inside the house but were not hurt.

TMZ reports that the gunmen then drove away with 6ix9ine still in the vehicle. At some point, 6ix9ine was able to open the door and jump out of the car. One of the men attempted to chase him down before returning to the vehicle and speeding off. 6ix9ine was able to flag another vehicle, who called 911.

6ix9ine is currently in the hospital.

Hours before the alleged incident, 6ix9ine released a brand new song called “FEFE” featuring Nicki Minaj.