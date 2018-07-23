Tekashi 6ix9ine’s robbery story backed up by surveillance footage

Tekashi 6ix9ine

When word broke that Tekashi 6ix9ine had been kidnapped, robbed, and sent to the hospital on Sunday morning, some haters cried hoax. The braggadocios Brooklyn MC has a habit of claiming he was the “untouchable… King of New York” and had literally hours earlier released a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “FEFE”. Some thought the whole crime story was just a publicity stunt to drum up hits on the track, but now police are backing the 22-year-old rapper’s story with the help of some surveillance footage.

According to TMZ, cops are reviewing surveillance video from a camera near 6ix9ines house, where the alleged incident took place. The footage apparently shows the suspects’ vehicle parked outside the home, though too far away to identify who the three men are. Either way, police are considering the case legitimate and investigating it thusly.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly flaunting his $750,000 chain and stacks of cash at a Queens strip club in the hours before the robbery. According to the rapper’s statement to police, gunmen approached his car at a red light in the early hours of Sunday morning. They took his phone and dragged him into their own car, which they then drove to 6ix9ine’s home. There, they forced him to hand over his jewelry and between $15,000 and $20,000 in cash. At some point 6ix9ine managed to escape and check himself into a hospital. He also called the police, but later became uncooperative.

In an Instagram post featuring an image of the recently murdered XXXTentacion, 6ix9ine wrote, “Yesterday morning I had a feeling that it was my day to die. May GOD strike me dead if I’m lying… No Hate Charge it to the streets.” See the post below.