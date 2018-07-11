A movie about the Thai cave rescue is already in the works

Wild Boars soccer team

It’s been less than 24 hours since the last remaining members of a boys soccer team and their coach were rescued out of a flooded cave in Thailand, and already there’s a movie in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pure Flix Entertainment has begun development on a feature-length film inspired by the Wild Boars soccer team and their 18-day ordeal stuck deep inside a cave. Michael Scott, the CEO and co-founder of Pure Flix, was actually onsite for a portion of the rescue mission and says “the bravery and heroism I’ve witnessed” compelled him to fast-track the production.

The film will carry a budget of $30-$60 million, and meetings with prospective screenwriters are lined up over the next few weeks. Scott told THR that he has spoken to some of the 90 divers involved in the rescue mission, as well as some of the family members of boys who were trapped in the cave. He also said he is family friends with the wife of the Taiwanese navy seal who died during the rescue mission.

Scott intends to film on location in Thailand and will release the picture under Pure Flix’s mainstream banner, Pinnacle Peak.