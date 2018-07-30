The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in August 2018

Baby Driver

August can often feel like the Sunday of summer, but Hulu is giving us plenty of great films and television shows to numb our thoughts about the upcoming cooler weather. Viewers will be able to indulge in sitcoms, celebrated films, old-school cartoons, and intriguing documentaries — there’s a little something for everyone.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

10 Things I Hate About You – August 1 – The celebrated modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew stars Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford, a high school student that oozes edge, boasts a spectacular record collection (we first meet the character while she’s blasting Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” in her car), and spats with her popular younger sister. None of the students at Padua High School can, or dare to, break Kat’s tough outer shell – but after an elaborate plan is put underway, Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) may be the man for the job.

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 5 – August 8 – Fact: people either love or love to hate the Bachelor franchise. Now, viewers can indulge in seeing some of the most notorious castoffs from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette come together on a beautiful beach in Mexico for another chance at finding love. The best part? Fan favorite Wells Adams, who competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, will be returning to serve up sangria and sage advice as the show’s bartender.

Baby Driver – August 11 – Ansel Elgort stars as Baby, a top-notch getaway driver who listens to music while on the job to ease his tinnitus. Aside from an action-packed plot and a standout cast (including Lily James, who is currently winning over the globe as young Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!), the film’s soundtrack is what really makes it pop. With tracks from The Damned, T. Rex, Focus, and Queen, Baby Driver is a film that captures the ear and mind alike.

PRIORITIZE IT

Insecure: Season 3 Premiere

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

Sharp Edges

Minding The Gap

Crime & Punishment

YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO

The Brady Bunch Movie

Pretty Woman

The Powerpuff Girls (2016): Complete Season 2

SAVE IT FOR A HEAT WAVE

Leaving Las Vegas

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much

The Usual Suspects

Borg Vs. McEnroe

The Terminator

SAY GOODBYE in September

