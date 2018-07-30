The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in August 2018

August can often feel like the Sunday of summer, but Hulu is giving us plenty of great films and television shows to numb our thoughts about the upcoming cooler weather. Viewers will be able to indulge in sitcoms, celebrated films, old-school cartoons, and intriguing documentaries — there’s a little something for everyone.
_________________________________________________________
THE HIGHLIGHTS
10 Things I Hate About You – August 1 – The celebrated modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew stars Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford, a high school student that oozes edge, boasts a spectacular record collection (we first meet the character while she’s blasting Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” in her car), and spats with her popular younger sister. None of the students at Padua High School can, or dare to, break Kat’s tough outer shell – but after an elaborate plan is put underway, Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) may be the man for the job.
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 5 – August 8 – Fact: people either love or love to hate the Bachelor franchise. Now, viewers can indulge in seeing some of the most notorious castoffs from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette come together on a beautiful beach in Mexico for another chance at finding love. The best part? Fan favorite Wells Adams, who competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, will be returning to serve up sangria and sage advice as the show’s bartender.
Baby Driver – August 11 – Ansel Elgort stars as Baby, a top-notch getaway driver who listens to music while on the job to ease his tinnitus. Aside from an action-packed plot and a standout cast (including Lily James, who is currently winning over the globe as young Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!), the film’s soundtrack is what really makes it pop. With tracks from The Damned, T. Rex, Focus, and Queen, Baby Driver is a film that captures the ear and mind alike.
_________________________________________________________
PRIORITIZE IT
Insecure: Season 3 Premiere
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
Sharp Edges
Minding The Gap
Crime & Punishment
_________________________________________________________
YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO
The Brady Bunch Movie
Pretty Woman
The Powerpuff Girls (2016): Complete Season 2
_________________________________________________________
SAVE IT FOR A HEAT WAVE
Leaving Las Vegas
Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much
The Usual Suspects
Borg Vs. McEnroe
The Terminator
_________________________________________________________
SAY GOODBYE in September
1492: Conquest of Paradise
2 Days in the Valley
52 Pick-Up
A Beautiful Mind
A Guy Thing
Across the Universe
Analyze That
Analyze This
Baby Mama
Bad Influence
Barnyard
Beer for my Horse
Blue Like Jazz
Bowfinger
Brokeback Mountain
The Brothers Grimm
The Burbs
Chinese Box
Clue
Criminal Law
Dead Man Walking
Doctor Dolittle
Drive Me Crazy
Drop Zone
East is East
End of Days
Escape from Alcatraz
Event Horizon
Fatal Instinct
The Frozen Ground
Hard Rain
Hellboy
Hot Boyz
House of D
Immigration Tango
Into the West
Men with Brooms
Mindhunters
Mr. Majestyk
Mutant Species
My Left Foot
Nanny Mcphee
Nurse 3D
Over the Top
Panic
Prancer
Primal Fear
Rain Man
Remember the Goal
Restoration
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Spawn
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tamara
Trainspotting
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan