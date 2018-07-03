Barry, Atlanta, The Americans

We’ve hit the halfway mark of 2018, so it’s time to sit down and take stock of the damn good year in TV we’ve had thus far.

But first, Clint and Allison are joined by regular contributors Dominick Suzanne-Mayer and Kate Kulzick to break down some of the best TV shows and performances of the past month – with a special shoutout to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals’ incredible work on FX’s POSE. (We also do our best to process that humdinger of a Drag Race finale.)

Once all that’s said and done, the Party then re-cap their top 10 (technically, 11) shows of the year (again, thus far). So, what do you think of their picks? Is there anything they missed? Let us know! You can also read our official list here, but if you want to hear us rhapsodize further (and repeatedly, gleefully butcher the One Day at a Time theme), we’ve got you covered.

Timestamps:

2:39 – TV News: Danny McBride/John Goodman HBO show, reboot of Daria

8:01 – Episodes of the Month/Week:

Dom: GLOW, “Work the Leg” (Netflix) / Succession, “Sad Sack Wasp Trap” (HBO)

Allison: Dietland, “Y Not” (AMC) / Queer Eye, “God Bless Gay” (Netflix)

Kate: Claws, “Cracker Casserole” (TNT) / The Break with Michelle Wolf, “Entertainment Explosion!” (Netflix)

Clint: Westworld, “Kiksuya” (HBO) / The Expanse, “Congregation”/”Abaddon’s Gate” (Syfy)



30:23 – Drag Race Drop-In

42:27 – Episode of the Month (consensus): POSE, “The Fever” (FX)



51:41 – Performances of the Month:

Consensus: Billy Porter, POSE; Zahn McClarnon, Westworld

Dom: Hannah Gadsby, Nanette (Netflix)

Allison: Mishel Prada, Vida (Starz)

Kate: Joy Nash, Dietland (AMC)

Clint: Alfre Woodard, Luke Cage (Netflix)



1:00:27 – The Best TV of 2018 So Far

2:02:03 – Picks for Next Week:

Dom: Sir Mix-A-Lot’s House Remix (DIY), The 2000s (CNN)

Allison: Sharp Objects (HBO), A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Kate: Steven Universe: Heart of the Crystal Gems (Cartoon Network)

Clint: Somebody Feed Phil season 2 (Netflix)



