The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka, gets premiere date

The Television Critics Association press tour is a strange beast. Sometimes you find out a piece of news in a brief statement. Sometimes it’s a press release. And sometimes a pack of identically-wigged Sabrinas descend like locusts on a floor of sleep-deprived journalists, handing out candy apples and intoning, en masse, “Something wicked this way comes. Something wicked this way comes. Something wicked this way comes.”

The “something wicked” in this case is the latest adaptation of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic book series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men alumna (and the actor behind one of TV’s greatest teens) Kiernan Shipka, the series “imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.”

The 10-episode season, led by Riverdale mastermind Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, arrives on October 26th, just in time to make your Halloween extra spoo-oooooooo-ky.

We’re appreciators of the spooky ’round there parts, so this is, to use the technical term, extremely our shit. If you, too, appreciate a good spine-chill now and then, go ahead and try not to be delighted by this, from the Netflix press release:

“Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

The cast, in addition to powerhouse Shipka, includes Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot. Lots of exciting names there, but we’re especially pleased to see Wonder Woman‘s Lucy Davis and Doctor Who villainess Michelle Gomez in the mix.

In addition to Aguirre-Sacasa, executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger.