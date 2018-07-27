The Growlers premiere new album, Casual Acquaintances: Stream

The Growlers

Ahead of their very own Beach Goth 2018 festival in Los Angeles, The Growlers have released a new album. The fuzz-laden, gritty collection is called Casual Acquaintances and available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Their sixth full-length overall follows City Club from 2016, which featured production from Julian Casablancas. Its 10 tracks, including synth-y lead single “Problems III”, date back at least two years, originating during the band’s City Club sessions. A press statement specifically notes the self-produced Casual Acquaintances consists of “demos, works-in-progress and other unfinished business” from that time.

This year’s edition of Beach Goth goes down August 5th in downtown LA. It boasts a lineup of Casablancas’ The Voidz, The Drums, GWAR, and of course, The Growlers. After the festival, The Growlers — once dubbed Ellen DeGeneres’ favorite band — will continue on their “Beach Goth World Tour”, which runs until early November.

Casual Acquaintances Artwork (by Aleia Murawski and Sam Copeland):

Casual Acquaintances Tracklist:

01. Neveah

02. Problems III

03. Heaven in Hell

04. Pavement

05. Decoy Face

06. Orgasm of Death

07. Drop Your Phone in the Sick

08. Thing For Trouble

09. Last Cabaret

10. Casual Acquaintances