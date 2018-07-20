The Internet premiere new album Hive Mind: Stream

The Internet

The Internet are celebrating the release of their new album, Hive Mind. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out through Columbia Records, the LP collects a total of 13 tracks and marks the follow-up to the group’s Grammy-nominated Ego Death from 2015. It also comes after the successful solo ventures of band members Syd (Fin) and Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy’s Demo, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN.).

“There’s a certainty and comfort in where we’re headed now that we weren’t sure of [previously],” Syd explained in a recent interview with NME. “We’re on our fourth album, which is a sign of the trust we’ve put in each other.”

According to The Internet, they wanted to use this sense of trust and unity as an example for others within the young black community. “After making a few songs we realized that we really want to use this album to live by example and promote camaraderie amongst young black people,” Syd, a former member of Odd Future, elaborated further in a statement. “We realized that we’re the only band of our kind. And we want to really solidify ourselves as that, as the best.”

In anticipation of Hive Mind, the alternative R&B outfit let loose early previews in “Roll (Burbank Funk)”, “Come Over” and “La Di Da”.

Hive Mind Artwork:

Hive Mind Tracklist:

01. Come Together

02. Roll (Burbank Funk)

03. Come Over

04. La Di Da

05. Stay the Night

06. Bravo

07. Mood

08. Next Time / Humble Pie

09. It Gets Better (With Time)

10. Look What U Started

11. Wanna Be

12. Beat Goes On

13. Hold On