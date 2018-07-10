The Lemon Twigs’ new album, Go to School, is a musical about a chimpanzee

The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs, the rowdy rock outfit of brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, has announced a new album, Go To School, the follow-up to 2016’s Do Hollywood. Described as a musical about a “pure of heart chimpanzee,” it arrives on August 24th via 4AD.

Written, recorded, produced, and mixed at their home in Long Island, the 15-track effort follows the aforementioned monkey, Shane, as he “comes to terms with the obstacles of life” after being raised by his parents as a human boy. The brothers’ real-life mother, Susan Hill, plays Shane’s mother on the album, with journeyman musician Todd Rundgren stepping in as the father. Other contributors include Big Star’s Jody Stephens and the boys’ father, Ronnie D’Addario.

“Something now, then, big, small, bleak, and hopeful. All in under an hour,” the band says of the album in a press release.

The album’s lead single is also its closing track, “If You Give Enough”, a theatrical and heartfelt piano ballad that imparts the wisdom that “life’s only good as love, if you give enough.” Hear it below.

Go To School Artwork:

Go To School Tracklist:

01. Never In My Arms, Always In My Heart

02. The Student Becomes The Teacher

03. Rock Dreams

04. The Lesson

05. Small Victories

06. Wonderin’ Ways

07. The Bully

08. Lonely

09. Queen Of My School

10. Never Know

11. Born Wrong/Heart Song

12. The Fire

13. Home of a Heart (The Woods)

14. This Is My Tree

15. If You Give Enough

The band will also hit the road in August for a slew of festival performances, as well as solo gigs in London and New York City and a slot opening for the Arctic Monkeys. See their full tour itinerary below.

The Lemon Twigs 2018 Tour Dates:

08/08 – Oslo, NO @

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/14 – London, UK @ The Lexington

08/15 – London, UK @ The Lexington

08/17 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuzen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/19 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/23 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^

09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^

09/09 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/10 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/12 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/13 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^

09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^

09/18 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/27 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^

09/28 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

^ = w/ Arctic Monkeys