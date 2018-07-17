The Lemon Twigs celebrate “Small Victories” on Go To School’s sophomore single: Stream

The Lemon Twigs, photo by Heather Kaplan

Last week, The Lemon Twigs announced their new album, Go To School, a musical about a “pure of heart chimpanzee.” Previously, we heard the lovely, heartfelt album closer, “If You Give Enough”, and now the Long Island yacht rockers are back with “Small Victories”.

A playful, addictive slice of psych-pop, the flamboyant track belies its buoyant strut with vulnerable lyrics about fear and seclusion. Still, it maintains an optimistic bent by emphasizing life’s little wins. “I understand demand, and know there are no guarantees,” they sing, “but we’ve been built a land that’s full of small victories.” Hear it below.

Go To School arrives on August 24th via 4AD.