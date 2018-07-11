The National perform new songs “So Far, So Fast” and “Quiet Light” in Croatia: Watch

The National, photo by Kimberley Ross

In support of last year’s Sleep Well Beast, indie rock vets The National are currently touring across Europe. On Tuesday, during a headlining gig in Zagreb, Croatia, they opened with a one-two punch of new songs called “So Far, So Fast” and “Quiet Light”.

Judging by fan-caught footage, the pair of tunes cozily fits in with the rest of The National’s discography of sobering, melancholy anthems. “So Far, So Fast” wades through more ambient waters, while “Quiet Light” couples Matt Berninger’s bellow with stuttering percussion. Both tracks were actually debuted live at Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival in Wisconsin last week, but this is the first time they’ve been captured on video.

Elsewhere during their set, The National dropped favorites from throughout their career, including “Fake Empire”, “Mr. November”, Trouble Will Find Me cut “I Need My Girl”, and “I’ll Still Destroy You” from Sleep Well Beast.

Check out footage of the new songs below (via Brooklyn Vegan).

The National previously debuted a new song called “Light Years” at their own Homecoming Festival back in April. Their tour continues Friday at Lisbon’s NOS Alive! Festival. Check out the group’s full tour schedule for more dates.

This Friday also marks the release of The National’s new live album, Boxer Live in Brussels, a recording of their full-album performance of Boxer in Brussels, Belgium on November 9th, 2017 to mark the record’s 10th anniversary.