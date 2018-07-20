The Offspring and 311 cover each other’s breakout singles: Stream

The Offspring (Debi Del Grande) and 311 (Philip Cosores)

It’s a match made in alt-rock heaven. Soon after announcing that they’d be hitting the road together for a massive summer tour, The Offspring and 311 hit the studio to record covers of each other’s songs. The collaboration finds The Offspring tackling 311’s 1996 hit “Down” and 311 taking on the once-ubiquitous “Self Esteem”, The Offspring’s 1994 breakout single. Take a listen below.

“It was the Offspring’s idea, and a great idea,” 311’s Nick Hexum told Billboard. “They said, ‘We had the idea to cover your song, and we’ve done it,’ and I was like, ‘Wow! I have to hear this,’ ’cause it’s such a signature song. Were they going to cover it faithfully or rework it?’ They reworked it just enough; There’s punk to it, and Dexter (Holland) actually does a killer job of rapping SA (Martinez)’s parts in more of a punk rock style, with fast drums. We were so blown away, It was so my fun to hear that. So we returned the favor and reggaefied (‘Self Esteem’), which is probably my favorite song of theirs. It’ll be a lot of fun to give the fans new versions of these songs they love so much.”

The covers are also available on a limited edition 7-inch, of which only 1,000 copies will be made available. Pre-orders begin today, July 20th, and can be secured via the band’s websites.

It’s been six years since The Offspring released their most recent full-length album, 2012’s Days Go By, though the band has promised a follow-up record in 2018. 311 released their 12th album, Mosaic, last June, and they told Billboard that they have “the bulk of an album written,” and are planning on a 2019 release.

The 29-date co-headlining tour kicks off next Wednesday, July 25th, in Mountain View, CA. You can also grab tickets here, and check out the full tour itinerary below.

311 and The Offspring 2018 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

07/29 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

08/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/05 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

08/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/12 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

08/14 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/15 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

08/21 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/24 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/29 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

09/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/04 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/08 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

09/09 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena