The Offspring and 311 cover each other’s breakout singles: Stream

It’s a match made in alt-rock heaven. Soon after announcing that they’d be hitting the road together for a massive summer tour, The Offspring and 311 hit the studio to record covers of each other’s songs. The collaboration finds The Offspring tackling 311’s 1996 hit “Down” and 311 taking on the once-ubiquitous “Self Esteem”, The Offspring’s 1994 breakout single. Take a listen below.
“It was the Offspring’s idea, and a great idea,” 311’s Nick Hexum told Billboard. “They said, ‘We had the idea to cover your song, and we’ve done it,’ and I was like, ‘Wow! I have to hear this,’ ’cause it’s such a signature song. Were they going to cover it faithfully or rework it?’ They reworked it just enough; There’s punk to it, and Dexter (Holland) actually does a killer job of rapping SA (Martinez)’s parts in more of a punk rock style, with fast drums. We were so blown away, It was so my fun to hear that. So we returned the favor and reggaefied (‘Self Esteem’), which is probably my favorite song of theirs. It’ll be a lot of fun to give the fans new versions of these songs they love so much.”
The covers are also available on a limited edition 7-inch, of which only 1,000 copies will be made available. Pre-orders begin today, July 20th, and can be secured via the band’s websites.
It’s been six years since The Offspring released their most recent full-length album, 2012’s Days Go By, though the band has promised a follow-up record in 2018. 311 released their 12th album, Mosaic, last June, and they told Billboard that they have “the bulk of an album written,” and are planning on a 2019 release.
The 29-date co-headlining tour kicks off next Wednesday, July 25th, in Mountain View, CA. You can also grab tickets here, and check out the full tour itinerary below.
311 and The Offspring 2018 Tour Dates:
07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
07/29 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
08/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/05 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
08/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/12 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
08/14 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/15 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair
08/21 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/24 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/29 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
09/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/04 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/08 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino
09/09 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena