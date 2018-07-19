The Prodigy announce new album, No Tourists, share “Need Some1”: Stream

The Prodigy

On November 2nd, English electronic outfit The Prodigy will let loose a new full-length. It’s titled No Tourists and marks their seventh overall following 2015’s The Day Is My Enemy.

Due out through BMG/Take Me to the Hospital, the album was written, produced, and mixed by Prodigy’s founding member Liam Howlett at his studio in London. According to Howlett, it’s “equally aggressive as the last records – but in a different way,” as well as written with the stage in mind. “That’s the one thing that brings everything together,” he explained. “I couldn’t write this music unless it has that outlet on stage. That helps write the music. This is what I do it for: the live thing. And until we feel like we can’t do it, or the buzz goes, we won’t stop.”

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 1997)

That “gung-ho” attitude is reflected in the LP’s title. “To us, ‘No Tourists’ is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed,” Howlett continued. “Don’t be a tourist — there is always more danger and excitement to be found if you stray from the set path.”

Although a full tracklist for No Tourists has yet to be revealed, the three-piece is sharing the first single, a jarring number dubbed “Need Some1”. Check it out below via its action-packed music video helmed by director Paco Raterta.

No Tourists Artwork: