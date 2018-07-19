Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

The Prodigy announce new album, No Tourists, share “Need Some1”: Stream

The follow-up to 2015's The Day Is My Enemy lands in stores this fall

by
on July 19, 2018, 4:19pm
0 comments
The Prodigy No Tourists "Need Some1" single
The Prodigy

On November 2nd, English electronic outfit The Prodigy will let loose a new full-length. It’s titled No Tourists and marks their seventh overall following 2015’s The Day Is My Enemy.

Due out through BMG/Take Me to the Hospital, the album was written, produced, and mixed by Prodigy’s founding member Liam Howlett at his studio in London. According to Howlett, it’s “equally aggressive as the last records – but in a different way,” as well as written with the stage in mind. “That’s the one thing that brings everything together,” he explained. “I couldn’t write this music unless it has that outlet on stage. That helps write the music. This is what I do it for: the live thing. And until we feel like we can’t do it, or the buzz goes, we won’t stop.”

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 1997)

That “gung-ho” attitude is reflected in the LP’s title. “To us, ‘No Tourists’ is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed,” Howlett continued. “Don’t be a tourist — there is always more danger and excitement to be found if you stray from the set path.”

Although a full tracklist for No Tourists has yet to be revealed, the three-piece is sharing the first single, a jarring number dubbed “Need Some1”. Check it out below via its action-packed music video helmed by director Paco Raterta.

No Tourists Artwork:

the prodigy no tourists album new The Prodigy announce new album, No Tourists, share Need Some1: Stream

Previous Story
Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC gets its first trailer: Watch
No comments