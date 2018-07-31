Billy Corgan to reunite with Courtney Love for Smashing Pumpkins 30th anniversary concert

The Smashing Pumpkins’ ongoing “Shiny And Oh So Bright” reunion tour lands in Holmdel, New Jersey this week for a special 30th anniversary concert. For the one-off performance, the band will be joined by a number of notable special guests, including Billy Corgan’s one-time girlfriend and collaborator Courtney Love, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, and Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order (Hook’s son, Jack Bates, currently serves as Smashing Pumpkins’ touring bassist).
Other confirmed guests include AFI frontman Davey Havok, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, and Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers. Metric will open the concert. The concert goes down Thursday, August 2nd, at the PNC Bank Arts Center.
(Read: The Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream: The Album Chicago Loved by the Band It Hated)
See the band’s complete upcoming tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:
07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/09 – London, ON @ Budweiser Garderns
08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center
08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
09/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena
10/18 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena