Billy Corgan to reunite with Courtney Love for Smashing Pumpkins 30th anniversary concert

Billy Corgan with Courtney Love

The Smashing Pumpkins’ ongoing “Shiny And Oh So Bright” reunion tour lands in Holmdel, New Jersey this week for a special 30th anniversary concert. For the one-off performance, the band will be joined by a number of notable special guests, including Billy Corgan’s one-time girlfriend and collaborator Courtney Love, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, and Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order (Hook’s son, Jack Bates, currently serves as Smashing Pumpkins’ touring bassist).

Other confirmed guests include AFI frontman Davey Havok, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, and Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers. Metric will open the concert. The concert goes down Thursday, August 2nd, at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

(Read: The Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream: The Album Chicago Loved by the Band It Hated)

See the band’s complete upcoming tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:

07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/09 – London, ON @ Budweiser Garderns

08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center

08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena

10/18 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena