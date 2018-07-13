The Smashing Pumpkins kickoff Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour: Setlist + Video

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

Finally, after months of teasing and secret gigs, The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour with their first proper show in Glendale, AZ. As promised, the veteran rockers — singer Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, guitarist Jeff Schroeder, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — delivered a career-spanning setlist complete with several deep cuts and covers.

Among the 31 tracks, highlights included the first performance of Iha’s Pisces Iscariot cut “Blew Away” since 2000, the first inclusion of Machina single “Try Try Try” since 2008, “Eye” off the Lost Highway soundtrack, and covers by David Bowie (“Space Oddity”), Led Zeppelin (“Stairway to Heaven”), and “Baby Mine” from Disney’s Dumbo. Hey, maybe Tim Burton will grab ’em for his forthcoming live-action remake.

Catch fan-shot footage below and peep the full setlist shortly after. Bold move to close with the new single, no?

Setlist:

Disarm

Rocket

Siva

Rhinoceros

Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)

Drown

Zero

The Everlasting Gaze

Stand Inside Your Love

Thirty-Three

Eye

Soma

Blew Away (First performance since 2000)

For Martha

To Sheila

Mayonaise

Porcelina of the Vast Oceans

Landslide (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Tonight, Tonight

Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)

Cherub Rock

1979

Ava Adore

Try, Try, Try (First performance since 2008)

The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning

Hummer

Today

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Muzzle

Encore:

Solara

Baby Mine (Disney cover)