The Smashing Pumpkins kickoff Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour: Setlist + Video

Finally, after months of teasing and secret gigs, The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour with their first proper show in Glendale, AZ. As promised, the veteran rockers — singer Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, guitarist Jeff Schroeder, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — delivered a career-spanning setlist complete with several deep cuts and covers.
Among the 31 tracks, highlights included the first performance of Iha’s Pisces Iscariot cut “Blew Away” since 2000, the first inclusion of Machina single “Try Try Try” since 2008, “Eye” off the Lost Highway soundtrack, and covers by David Bowie (“Space Oddity”), Led Zeppelin (“Stairway to Heaven”), and “Baby Mine” from Disney’s Dumbo. Hey, maybe Tim Burton will grab ’em for his forthcoming live-action remake.
Catch fan-shot footage below and peep the full setlist shortly after. Bold move to close with the new single, no?
Setlist:
Disarm
Rocket
Siva
Rhinoceros
Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)
Drown
Zero
The Everlasting Gaze
Stand Inside Your Love
Thirty-Three
Eye
Soma
Blew Away (First performance since 2000)
For Martha
To Sheila
Mayonaise
Porcelina of the Vast Oceans
Landslide (Fleetwood Mac cover)
Tonight, Tonight
Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)
Cherub Rock
1979
Ava Adore
Try, Try, Try (First performance since 2008)
The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning
Hummer
Today
Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Muzzle
Encore:
Solara
Baby Mine (Disney cover)