The Struts announce what’s sure to be a very raucous fall tour of North America

The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye

The Struts made a name for themselves with 2016’s vibrant Everybody Wants, but the UK glam rockers sustained that momentum by opening for a number of high-profile acts, including The Rolling Stones, The Killers, and Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl even called the band “the best opening band we’ve ever had” on Radio X. Now, in advance of the release of their forthcoming LP, the band is now embarking on a headlining tour of their own.

Named after their latest single, the “Body Talks Tour” kicks off in Detroit on September 21st and will sprint through the Midwest, the South, and both coasts before wrapping up in San Francisco in November. Joining them on select dates are wild acts like White Reaper, Spirit Animal, The Wrecks, and Thunderpussy, meaning that loud, theatrical rock and roll will most certainly be served all night long.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 20th. See the band’s website for more information, and check the full itinerary below.

The Struts 2018 Tour Dates:

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena $

07/20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $

07/23 – Hampton, NH @ Bernie’s Beach Bar

07/24 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

07/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center $

07/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center $

07/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $

08/11 – San Diego, CA @ X-Fest

09/06 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork

09/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

09/22 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s *

09/23 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music Festival

09/24 – Richmond, VA @ National *

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

09/30 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

10/02 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

10/03 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

10/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA ^

10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

10/10 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Theater *

10/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachum Theater *

10/14 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Theater *

10/16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s At the Landing *

10/19 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *

10/20 – Destin, FL @ Club LA *

10/21 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City *

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

10/25 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live ^

10/26 – Arlington, TX @ Texas Live!

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/02 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee +

11/03 – Anaheim, CA @ HOB #

11/06 – Napa, CA @ Jam Cellars Ballroom +

11/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades +

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore +

$ = w/ Foo Fighters

* = w/ White Reaper and Spirit Animal

^ = w/ Spirit Animal

+ = w/ The Wrecks and Thunderpussy

# = w/ The Wrecks