This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz Celebrates 25 Years of August and Everything After

Singer-songwriter also reflects on playing Bar Mitzvahs and breaking into the podcast world

by
on July 18, 2018, 3:00pm
Counting Crows' Adam Duritz, photo by Danny Clinch
Counting Crows' Adam Duritz, photo by Danny Clinch

Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips chats legendary singer-songwriter Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Together, the two chat about cutting his teeth at Bar Mitzvahs, the anniversary of August and Everything After, and the genesis of Duritz’s own podcast and festival, Underwater Sunshine.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

