CHVRCHES Revisit Their Secretive First Shows

CHVRCHES

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips chats with Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty, better known as Scottish indie pop outfit CHVRCHES. The trio discuss their favorite hobbies to fill days off while on tour, new album Love Is Dead, and their secretive first shows—including a heated discussion over whether to stand on beer crates.

