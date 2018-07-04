Mount Eerie Reflects on Death, Heavy Metal, and His Family’s Pet Gorilla

Phil Elverum

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips chats with Phil Elverum of Mount Eerie and The Microphones, from a hotel room studio at the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival in Calgary. Lior and Phil discuss facing death with music, the escape of heavy metal, his upcoming live album, and his family’s pet gorilla.

