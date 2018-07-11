Wye Oak Explore the Rigors of Tour Life and the Need for Mental Health Outreach for Musicians

Wye Oak, This Must Be the Gig

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips chats with Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack of Wye Oak, from a hotel room studio at the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival in Calgary. Lior, Jenn, and Andy discuss the rigors of tour life, mental health outreach for musicians, and gaining confidence in your inner voice.

