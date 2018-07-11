Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Wye Oak Explore the Rigors of Tour Life and the Need for Mental Health Outreach for Musicians

The indie rock duo speak with Lior Phillips about gaining confidence in your inner voice

by
on July 11, 2018, 12:00am
0 comments
Wye Oak, This Must Be the Gig
Wye Oak, This Must Be the Gig

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips chats with Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack of Wye Oak, from a hotel room studio at the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival in Calgary. Lior, Jenn, and Andy discuss the rigors of tour life, mental health outreach for musicians, and gaining confidence in your inner voice.

This episode was brought to you by our friends at Vivid Seats.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

Follow the series on Facebook  |  Instagram  |  Twitter

Previous Story
Album Review: Body/Head Reach a New Creative Peak on The Switch
Next Story
A movie about the Thai cave rescue is already in the works
No comments