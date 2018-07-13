Thom Yorke and Michael Stipe pose together at Stipe’s art exhibit

Michael Stipe and Thom Yorke, photo via Stipe's Instagram

Radiohead is in New York City this week for a four-night run at Madison Square Garden. Yesterday the band had an off day, a portion of which Thom Yorke spent touring Michael Stipe’s new art exhibit.

Stipe’s “Infinity Mirror” exhibition was inspired by his recent art book, Volume 1, as it “further expands on his use of photo-based practices to explore the 1970s as a formative decade through its cultural impact on his coming of age, and subsequently, the manner in which its influence informed the creative work he went on to create, both privately and as a public figure,” according to Williamsburg’s Journal Gallery, where the exhibit is on display through August 12th.

The R.E.M. frontman shared an incredible photo of the two holdings hands in front of Stipe’s exhibit. “thom the greatest ever dropped by the show,” reads the caption.

According to BrooklynVegan, Stipe was also in attendance for Radiohead’s second of four MSG dates on Thursday night.