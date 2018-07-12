Tim Heidecker joins cast of Jordan Peele’s upcoming film Us

Tim Heidecker // Photo by Philip Cosores

Jordan Peele made a movie called Get Out. Perhaps you’ve heard of it? It won the man an Oscar and started a veritable avalanche of new projects from the onetime star of Key and Peele. One such project: he’s making a movie with two of the best actors on the planet.

Elisabeth Moss and Lupita Nyong’o are set to star Us, a thriller about which little is known, save that it concerns two couples, one black, one white. Other than that, details are being kept tightly under wraps, but today we learned one more thing, and it is unexpected.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Tim Heidecker — yes, that Tim Heidecker — is set to join the film, set to be written and directed by Peele. The Adult Swim writer and star joins a cast that includes Emmy-winner Moss, Oscar-winner N’yongo, and Winston Duke, Black Panther’s breakout barking vegetarian.

As for the rest of his projects — take a deep breath and try to say these without stopping: Amazon Nazi-hunting series, Amazon first-look deal, HBO series called Lovecraft Country, stop-motion project with Keegan-Michael Key at Netflix, producer of BlacKkKlansman, season two of The Last O.G., sci-fi anthology series Weird City at YouTube, Twilight Zone reboot for CBS All Access, running Monkeypaw Productions, having a life, raising a kid, being a husband, smelling the flowers, and being good at Twitter.

Us is slated for a March 2019 release.