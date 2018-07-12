Tokyo Police Club announce new album, TPC, share “Hercules” and “DLTFWYH”: Stream

Tokyo Police Club, photo by Mimi Raver

Tokyo Police Club are returning this fall with their first album in four years. Dubbed simply TPC, it’s due to hit shelves October 5th through Dine Alone Records.

The forthcoming 12-track effort came together under much different circumstances than past Tokyo Police Club records. Following the release of 2014’s Forcefield, the band’s group members grew somewhat distant, separated by different outside projects as well as actual physical distance as each planted roots in various cities. It soon negatively affected the way they made music, and the thought of breaking up crossed their minds.

But bassist Dave Monks wouldn’t hear any of it. “Fuck no,” he said to the possibility of a split. “Let’s make it about being present for the moments that are important more than about being devoted to some rock stardom fantasy. We at least gotta go make Abbey Road first, and go out with a bang. You don’t have to give me five records. Just give me a few more rehearsals and some studio time and then we’ll figure it out.”

Monks helped push the band through this dark, doubtful period and it was on the other side that Tokyo Police Club not only rediscovered themselves, but their love for music. The Canadian indie rockers then holed themselves up inside a church in rural Ontario where they banged out the songs that would eventually become TPC. Rob Schnapf, who worked with them on 2010’s Champ, was brought back for production purposes and assisted in recapturing the enthusiasm of the band’s earlier years.

To coincide with the LP news, Tokyo Police Club have shared not one, but two singles. The first is a jaunty little rocker titled “Hercules”, while “DLTFWYH” is essentially one long buildup to a rewardingly boisterous explosion of guitars. Check out both below.

TPC Artwork:

TPC Tracklist:

01. New Blues

02. Pigs

03. Hercules

04. Simple Dude

05. Unseen

06. DLTFWYH

07. Can’t Stay Here

08. Outtatime

09. Ready To Win

10. Edgy

11. One Of These Days

12. Daisy Chain

About a week after their album’s release, Tokyo Police Club hit the road for a North American tour.

Tokyo Police Club 2018 Tour Dates:

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social Club

10/19 – Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol Music Club

10/21 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

10/23 – Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar

10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

10/25 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

10/26 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/02 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/16 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom