Unreleased Tom Petty music coming in new box set, An American Treasure

Nearly a year after Tom Petty’s passing, the rock legend’s vaults are being cracked open for a new collection featuring previously unreleased material. A posthumous box set entitled An American Treasure is due out September 28th via Reprise Records and boasts a wealth of newly unearthed recordings.

The set pulls from the full breadth of Petty’s iconic career, which includes 13 albums with The Heartbreakers, two with Mudcrutch, and three solo records. The collection’s 60 songs span from the early Heartbreakers days to more contemporary material, including demos, deep cuts, live tracks, and never-before-released session recordings. Petty’s daughter, Adria; his widow, Dana; longtime Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench; and frequent engineering collaborator Ryan Ulate worked together to compile An American Treasure as “a tribute and love letter pointing to the music in between the hits,” as a press release states.

An American Treasure will be available in four formats, each with cover art designed by Shepard Fairey. The standard package includes a double-CD set featuring 26 tracks and a six-LP version with all 60 songs, a 48-page booklet, track-by-track liner notes by journalist Bud Scoppa, and a new essay by author Nicholas Dawidoff. (The vinyl set is due out November 23rd.) A Deluxe Edition boasts four CDs and a 52-page booklet with Scoppa’s liner notes and previously unseen images. Finally, a Super Deluxe Limited Edition offers fans the four CDs, an 84-page hardbound book, a lithograph of Fairey’s cover art, and reproductions of Petty’s handwritten lyrics for four songs.

As a preview, an unreleased track called “Keep A Little Soul” has been unveiled. It’s taken from the sessions that resulted in The Heartbreakers’ 1982 album Long After Dark. Watch a newly created video for the track featuring unseen footage of the band in action.

Petty died in October of last year of an accidental prescription drug overdose. He had been prescribed a number of medications, including Fetanyl patches, to help him deal with a number of ailments including emphysema, knee problems and “most significantly” a fractured hip. The latter injury was exasperated during his last tour with The Heartbreakers, at which time the fracture became a full break. His family released a statement back in January regarding the coroner’s report, stating “we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career.”

Pre-orders for An American Treasure are on-going, and you can find the extensive, detailed tracklist below.

CD 1

01. Surrender (Previously unreleased track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sessions—1976)

02. Listen To Her Heart (Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977)

03. Anything That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll (Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977)

04. When The Time Comes (Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978)

05. You’re Gonna Get It (Alternate version featuring strings from You’re Gonna Get It! sessions—1978)

06. Radio Promotion Spot 1977

07. Rockin’ Around (With You) (Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers —November 9, 1976)

08. Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It) (Alternate version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—1976)

09. Breakdown (Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977)

10. The Wild One, Forever (Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—November 9, 1976)

11. No Second Thoughts (Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978)

12. Here Comes My Girl (Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979)

13. What Are You Doing In My Life (Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979)

14. Louisiana Rain (Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979)

15. Lost In Your Eyes (Previously unreleased single from Mudcrutch sessions—1974)

CD 2

01. Keep A Little Soul (Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982)

02. Even The Losers (Live at Rochester Community War Memorial, Rochester, NY—1989)

03. Keeping Me Alive (Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982)

04. Don’t Treat Me Like A Stranger (B-side to UK single of “I Won’t Back Down”—April, 1989)

05. The Apartment Song (Demo recording (with Stevie Nicks)—1984)

06. Concert Intro (Live introduction by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981)

07. King’s Road (Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981)

08. Clear The Aisles (Live concert announcement by Tom Petty, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981)

09. A Woman In Love (It’s Not Me) (Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981)

10. Straight Into Darkness (Alternate version from The Record Plant, Hollywood, CA—May 5, 1982)

11. You Can Still Change Your Mind (Album track from Hard Promises—May 5, 1981)

12. Rebels (Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—1985)

13. Deliver Me (Alternate version from Long After Dark sessions—1982)

14. Alright For Now (Album track from Full Moon Fever—April 24, 1989)

15. The Damage You’ve Done (Alternate version from Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) sessions—1987)

16. The Best Of Everything (Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—March 26, 1985)

17. Walkin’ From The Fire (Previously unreleased track from Southern Accents sessions—March 1, 1984)

18. King Of The Hill (Early take (with Roger McGuinn)—November 23, 1987)

CD 3

01. I Won’t Back Down (Live at The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA—February 4, 1997)

02. Gainesville (Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—February 12, 1998)

03. You And I Will Meet Again (Album track from Into The Great Wide Open—July 2, 1991)

04. Into The Great Wide Open (Live at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena—November 24, 1991)

05. Two Gunslingers (Live at The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY—May 25, 2013)

06. Lonesome Dave (Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions—July 23, 1993)

07. To Find A Friend (Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994)

08. Crawling Back To You (Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994)

09. Wake Up Time (Previously unreleased track from early Wildflowers sessions—August 12, 1992)

10. Grew Up Fast (Album track from Songs and Music from She’s the One—August 6, 1996)

11. I Don’t Belong (Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—December 3, 1998)

12. Accused Of Love (Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999)

13. Lonesome Sundown (Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999)

14. Don’t Fade On Me (Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers—sessions—April 20, 1994)

CD 4

01. You And Me (Clubhouse version—November 9, 2007)

02. Have Love Will Travel (Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002)

03. Money Becomes King (Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002)

04. Bus To Tampa Bay (Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—August 11, 2011)

05. Saving Grace (Live at Malibu Performing Arts Center, Malibu, CA—June 16, 2006)

06. Down South (Album track from Highway Companion—July 25, 2006)

07. Southern Accents (Live at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006)

08. Insider (Live (with Stevie Nicks) at O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006)

09. Two Men Talking (Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 16, 2012)

10. Fault Lines (Album track from Hypnotic Eye—July 29, 2014)

11. Sins Of My Youth (Early take from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 12, 2012)

12. Good Enough (Alternate version from Mojo sessions—2012)

13. Something Good Coming (Album track from Mojo—July 15, 2010)

14. Save Your Water (Album track from Mudcrutch 2—May 20, 2016)

15. Like A Diamond (Alternate version from The Last DJ sessions—2002)

16. Hungry No More (Live at House of Blues, Boston, MA—June 15, 2016)