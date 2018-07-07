Tool’s Danny Carey joins Primus for freaky cover of Peter Gabriel’s “Intruder”: Watch

Danny Carey and Primus

Back in 2014, Primus tapped Tool’s Danny Carey to fill in on tour. Though drummer Tim Alexander is now back with the band, Carey rejoined the cult icons for a song this past Thursday night in California.

While headlining alongside Mastodon the Greek Theatre, Carey and Mastodon’s Brann Dailor provided backing percussion during Primus’ cover of Peter Gabriel’s “Intruder”, a track from 1991’s Sailing the Seas of Cheese. The effect is suitably ominous. See some fan-shot footage below, which also includes a performance of the band’s Pork Soda highlight “Welcome To This World”.

Tool, who’s been teasing new music for ages, promises we’ll hear it “next year.” Primus, meanwhile, will wrap up its current tour tonight in Phoenix, though you can catch them this fall at Louder Than Life and the River City Rockfest.