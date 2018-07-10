Toro Y Moi teases new album, announces fall tour dates

Toro Y Moi, photo by Philip Cosores

It was roughly a year ago that Toro Y Moi dropped his fifth LP, Boo Boo, a stirring collection of soothing, personal R&B jams. Now, the artist also known as Chaz Bear is gearing up for another tour, one that will likely feature cuts from his upcoming album, which is said to arrive in early 2019.

Dubbed the Outer Peace Tour, it kicks off on November 1st in Santa Barbara and spans 11 dates before wrapping up in Bear’s hometown of Columbia, SC. Prior to these dates, you can catch Bear on tour with LA producer Nosaj Thing, as the pair have embarked on a collaborative project called Laff Trax. They’ll debut their live show at Montreal’s Osheaga next month.

Last week, Toro Y Moi dropped an EP with Philly rapper Rome Fortune, a collaboration that dates back several years. It’s called Toro Y Rome, and you can stream it here.

See below for a full list of Toro Y Moi’s tour dates below.

Toro Y Moi 2018 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Montea, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival ^

08/04 – Queens, NY @ MoMA PS1 ^

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ 88rising Festival: Head in the Clouds ^

10/13-14 – San Francisco, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival ^

11/01 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/09 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/15 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/17 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

^ = Performing as Laff Trax