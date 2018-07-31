Menu
Toto have never sounded younger covering Weezer’s “Hash Pipe”: Watch

"We figured since we were smoking hash since before they were born, that’s the one we should do...”

by
on July 31, 2018, 9:40am
1 comment
Toto have never sounded younger covering Weezers Hash Pipe: Watch
Sigh, the Internet is a goddamn wild west. If you recall, two months ago, Weezer fulfilled a fan’s curious demand that they cover and play Toto’s iconic hit, “Africa”. After trolling everyone with “Rosanna” first, Rivers Cuomo and the gang finally relented, covering the dreamy song, which has since become the band’s biggest hit in a decade.

Well, as we reported on Monday, Toto have returned the favor by recording their own take on “Hash Pipe”, and although the studio cut won’t surface until August 10th, the band previewed their cover last night in Vancouver. Rest assured, they didn’t tinker much, and the punky track is arguably the youngest Toto have ever sounded.

“We figured since we were smoking hash since before they were born, that’s the one we should do,” Steve Lukather explains in the concert-shot footage below (via Pitchfork). “This is our tribute to Weezer, god bless ’em.” Hey, he’s not wrong. For Christ’s sake, someone get these two bands on the road together already.

Watch below.

