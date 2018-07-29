Travis Scott’s Astroworld to be released this Friday

Travis Scott’s Astroworld is the next big hip-hop release in the pipeline, and fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear it.
During an Instagram Live session last night (via Hypebeast), producer Mike Dean revealed that Astroworld is set to arrive this Friday, August 3rd. Additionally, Dean said “you’re gonna shit your fucking pants” once fans hear the album.
Dean is one of several known producers to have worked on Astroworld. The likes of Sonny Digital, WondaGurl, Wheezy, NAV, Amir “Cash” Esmailian, Frank Dukes, Gunna, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and Allen Ritter all joined Scott in Hawaii last month to put the finishing touches on the album.
In anticipation, a giant, golden replica of Scott’s head appears over the Amoeba Records storefront in Los Angeles, and outside Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Revisit Scott’s video for “Watch” featuring Kanye and Lil Uzi Vert: