Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande bust a move in new video for “Dance To This”: Watch

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande in "Dance To This" music video

Just 24 hours after covering Post Malone, Australia’s Troye Sivan has released a new music video for “Dance To This”, his collaborative single with Ariana Grande. Directed by Bardia Zeinali (BØRNS), the down-to-earth yet feel-good clip stars the two pop artists as they fire up a dance party at a community center.

The visual was “inspired literally by High School Musical and Grease and “Pass This On” by The Knife and a gif of Cher spinning around that i cant find rn,” Sivan wrote on Twitter (I’m currently hunting down this GIF for you, Troye!). For her part, Grande praised Sivan as her “favorite human.”

Watch below.

The DTT vid was inspired literally by High School Musical and Grease and Pass This On by the Knife and a gif of Cher spinning around that i cant find rn — troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 19, 2018

“Dance to This” is off Sivan’s upcoming second album, Bloom, out August 31st.