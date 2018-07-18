Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Troye Sivan covers Post Malone’s “Better Now”: Stream

Taken from a two-song Spotify Singles session recorded in NYC

by
on July 18, 2018, 10:29am
0 comments
Troye Sivan covers Post Malone's "Better Now"
Troye Sivan, photo by Alyssa Cavanagh

Troye Sivan is inching closer to the release of his sophomore album, Bloom, which arrives next month. He previously teased the LP with “Dance to This”, a collaboration with pop phenom Ariana Grande. Now, he’s continuing the momentum with a two-song Spotify Singles session.

The New York City in-studio session is highlighted by a cover of “Better Now”, the hit single from Post Malone. For his rendition, Australian native Sivan reimagines the Beerbongs & Bentleys single as a minimalist indie/folk pop cut featuring a more lightweight approach to the production. Sivan also recorded a live version of Bloom’s title track.

Listen to the full Spotify Singles project below.

Bloom hits shelves August 31st. In related news, yesterday a new joint song from Sivan and Sigur Rós’ Jónsi called “Revelation” debuted in the trailer for Boy Erased.

Previous Story
AC/DC soundtracks crazy World War II body horror in first trailer for Overlord: Watch
Next Story
Phil Collins announces career-spanning box set Plays Well With Others
No comments