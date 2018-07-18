Troye Sivan covers Post Malone’s “Better Now”: Stream

Troye Sivan, photo by Alyssa Cavanagh

Troye Sivan is inching closer to the release of his sophomore album, Bloom, which arrives next month. He previously teased the LP with “Dance to This”, a collaboration with pop phenom Ariana Grande. Now, he’s continuing the momentum with a two-song Spotify Singles session.

The New York City in-studio session is highlighted by a cover of “Better Now”, the hit single from Post Malone. For his rendition, Australian native Sivan reimagines the Beerbongs & Bentleys single as a minimalist indie/folk pop cut featuring a more lightweight approach to the production. Sivan also recorded a live version of Bloom’s title track.

Listen to the full Spotify Singles project below.

Bloom hits shelves August 31st. In related news, yesterday a new joint song from Sivan and Sigur Rós’ Jónsi called “Revelation” debuted in the trailer for Boy Erased.