Troye Sivan covers Post Malone’s “Better Now”: Stream

Troye Sivan is inching closer to the release of his sophomore album, Bloom, which arrives next month. He previously teased the LP with “Dance to This”, a collaboration with pop phenom Ariana Grande. Now, he’s continuing the momentum with a two-song Spotify Singles session.
The New York City in-studio session is highlighted by a cover of “Better Now”, the hit single from Post Malone. For his rendition, Australian native Sivan reimagines the Beerbongs & Bentleys single as a minimalist indie/folk pop cut featuring a more lightweight approach to the production. Sivan also recorded a live version of Bloom’s title track.
Listen to the full Spotify Singles project below.
Bloom hits shelves August 31st. In related news, yesterday a new joint song from Sivan and Sigur Rós’ Jónsi called “Revelation” debuted in the trailer for Boy Erased.