TV Party: “The Emmys, Handmaids, and Somebody Feed Phil”

It’s been a whirlwind week in TV, but the hosts of TV Party have you covered! Kate Kulzick joins Allison and Clint once again, this time to talk about the bold, controversial finale to the second season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. What do the events of the finale mean for the future of Gilead? Have we lost some characters for good? And why didn’t June get in the truck?! From underground Martha railroads to Bradley Whitford’s love of Annie Lennox, we cover it all for you.

We also dig into the whirlwind of this year’s Emmy nominations (read more of our thoughts in this year’s Emmys breakdown), from our biggest surprises (Kenan!) to our biggest snubs (no Crazy-Ex Girlfriend?!).

But that’s not all! Clint chats with the effervescent star of Somebody Feed Phil (and Everybody Loves Raymond co-creator) Phil Rosenthal about the importance of travel, the unexpected political weight of his show, and dispenses some much-appreciated relationship advice.

3:02 – TV News: Sacha Baron Cohen, RuPaul talk show, Y the Last Man, Queer Eye and POSE renewals, longer season 4 for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

11:42 – Picks of the Week:

Allison: Harlots, Season 2 Episode 2 (Hulu), Sharp Objects, “Dirt” (HBO)

Kate: Pose, “Love is the Message” (FX), Queen Sugar (OWN), Claws (TNT)

Clint: Anne with an E season 2 (Netflix), Somebody Feed Phil season 2 (Netflix)



17:29 – Interview with Somebody Feed Phil‘s Phil Rosenthal

31:52 – Bachelorette Haikus

Deep Dive: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2

33:09 – Introductions/thoughts on the finale and season in general

52:43 – Best/Worst episodes of the season

1:01:36 – MVP Characters (Hard Mode: No Elisabeth Moss)



1:11:13 – Emmy Nominations

1:25:16 – Picks for Next Week:

Clint: The Bold Type, “Betsy” (Freeform)

Kate: Dietland, “Rad Fatties” (AMC)

Allison: Trial and Error season 2 (NBC)