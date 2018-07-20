Ty Segall and White Fence premiere new collaborative album, Joy: Stream

Longtime collaborators Ty Segall and White Fence (né Tim Presley) return today with their latest collaborative album, Joy, which serves as the follow-up to 2012’s Hair. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.
Coming via Drag City Reocrds, the 15-track join effort follows Segall’s January solo release, Freedom’s Goblin, and Presley’s collaboration with Cate Le Bon as DRINKS, Hippo Lite, which dropped in April. The new record features everything from 16-second blasts (“Prettiest Dog”) to five-minute scorchers (“She is Gold”).
In his review of Joy, Consequence of Sound’s own Tyler Clark said,
“Segall and Presley’s psychedelic bona fides remain in fine standing here; eagle-eared listeners will catch nods to everything from The Who’s rock-opera theatricality (‘Body Behavior’) to the Three O’Clock’s Paisley Underground jangles (‘A Nod’) and the humid weirdness of the Olivia Tremor Control and other Elephant 6 denizens (‘Good Boy’). It’s not all (admittedly well-executed) pastiche, though; closer ‘My Friend’ strips things down for a bittersweet ballad that feels like one of the most fully realized songs on an album full of sketches.”
The record was previewed with singles “Good Boy” and “Body Behavior”. Check out the entire thing below.
Joy Artwork:
Joy Tracklist:
01. Beginning
02. Please Don’t Leave This Town
03. Room Connector
04. Body Behavior
05. Good Boy
06. Hey Joe, Where You Going With That?
07. Rock Flute
08. A Nod
09. A Grin Without Smile
10. Other way
11. Prettiest Dog
12. Do Your Hair
13. She Is Gold
14. Tommy’s Place
15. My Friend
Segall and White Fence will tour behind Joy with a handful of October North American dates, including a set at this year’s Desert Daze Festival.
Ty Segall and White Fence 2018 Tour Dates:
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
10/11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
10/10-14 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival