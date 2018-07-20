Ty Segall and White Fence premiere new collaborative album, Joy: Stream

Ty Segall and White Fence, photo by Jessica Niles

Longtime collaborators Ty Segall and White Fence (né Tim Presley) return today with their latest collaborative album, Joy, which serves as the follow-up to 2012’s Hair. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

Coming via Drag City Reocrds, the 15-track join effort follows Segall’s January solo release, Freedom’s Goblin, and Presley’s collaboration with Cate Le Bon as DRINKS, Hippo Lite, which dropped in April. The new record features everything from 16-second blasts (“Prettiest Dog”) to five-minute scorchers (“She is Gold”).

In his review of Joy, Consequence of Sound’s own Tyler Clark said,

“Segall and Presley’s psychedelic bona fides remain in fine standing here; eagle-eared listeners will catch nods to everything from The Who’s rock-opera theatricality (‘Body Behavior’) to the Three O’Clock’s Paisley Underground jangles (‘A Nod’) and the humid weirdness of the Olivia Tremor Control and other Elephant 6 denizens (‘Good Boy’). It’s not all (admittedly well-executed) pastiche, though; closer ‘My Friend’ strips things down for a bittersweet ballad that feels like one of the most fully realized songs on an album full of sketches.”

The record was previewed with singles “Good Boy” and “Body Behavior”. Check out the entire thing below.

Joy Artwork:

Joy Tracklist:

01. Beginning

02. Please Don’t Leave This Town

03. Room Connector

04. Body Behavior

05. Good Boy

06. Hey Joe, Where You Going With That?

07. Rock Flute

08. A Nod

09. A Grin Without Smile

10. Other way

11. Prettiest Dog

12. Do Your Hair

13. She Is Gold

14. Tommy’s Place

15. My Friend

Segall and White Fence will tour behind Joy with a handful of October North American dates, including a set at this year’s Desert Daze Festival.

Ty Segall and White Fence 2018 Tour Dates:

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

10/11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

10/10-14 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival