Ty Segall and White Fence share new collaborative single, “Body Behavior”: Stream

The duo's new collaborative album, Joy, hits shelves on July 20th

on July 09, 2018, 12:04pm
white fence ty segall song
Ty Segall and White Fence, photo by Jessica Niles

In May, Ty Segall and White Fence announced Joy, a follow-up to 2012’s collaborative Hair. Lead single “Good Boy” showed us the enduring quality of their collaboration, as does their latest release, the intriguing “Body Behavior”.

Coasting on a breakneck wave of jangly guitars and pummeling percussion, the song serves as a showcase for the duo’s dovetailing vocal styles, which operate independently before colliding for a burst of quick, cathartic beauty. Hear it below.

Joy follows Segall’s Freedom’s Goblin solo LP, which dropped earlier this year. As DRINKS, White Fence’s Tim Presley and Cate Le Bon shared Hippo Lite in April.

Joy arrives on July 20th via Drag City Records. Pre-order it here.

