Tyler, the Creator and ASAP Rocky team on new track “Potato Salad”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator and ASAP Rocky have a solid collaborative history. The former appeared on the latter’s “Telephone Calls” off ASAP Mob’s 2016 mixtape Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends, while Rocky returned the favor on “Who Dat Boy” from last year’s Flower Boy. Today, they’re back with their latest joint effort, a track called “Potato Salad”.

The song premiered as part of Rocky’s new AWGE DVD Vol. 3, a 45-minute visual mixtape that premiered on the website for his creative agency, AWGE. The clip finds the pair goofing off in Paris as they rap over the beat from Monica’s 2003 track “Knock Knock”. Tyler spits bars based on a Playstation controller and ASAP takes shots at mumble rap while shouting out Shabazz Palaces. At the end of the segment, there’s a tease for some sort of collaborative project called WANGSAP.

Check out the video below and watch AWGE DVD Vol. 3 in full via the AWGE website (“Potato Salad” begins at the 6:30 mark).

In a follow-up tweets, Tyler said of their collaboration: “ima kill rocky for that. idk whats coming soon or not dont get yo hopes up nigga just be excited but enjoy it.”

The Odd Future rapper also addressed the myriad freestyles he’s dropped recently, like “BRONCO” (over Drake and Lil Baby’s “Yes Indeed”), “GELATO” (a take on Jacquees’ “No Validation”), and “CRUST IN THEIR EYES” (using the beat from Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghost”). “also im practicing in front of yall putting verses on random shit,” he tweeted. “its fun, im in a pocket.”

Check out all his comments below.

