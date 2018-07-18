Tyler the Creator freestyles over Drake and Lil Baby’s “Yes Indeed”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye

Tyler, the Creator has spent a good chunk of the last few months dropping loose one-off tracks, many of which have been freestyles over other rappers’ songs. Today, he’s back with his first offering of July, a reworking of “Yes Indeed” by Drake and Lil Baby he’s re-dubbed “BRONCO”.

The Odd Future founder drops references to Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and Stevie Wonder in just 57 seconds, but even a quick-thinking lyricist like Tyler can’t bat 1,000 all the time. “Shit going crazy, I swear I go crazy,” he spits at the song’s conclusion. “I never met him but shout out Lil Baby/ We running the game… *gibberish*/ I just ran out of words.” Take a listen below.

In addition to tracks like “435”and “Rose Tinted Cheeks”, Tyler has issued a number of freestyles over the last few weeks. He most recently turned Prophet’s “Wanna Be Your Man” into “PEACH FUZZ”, and shared “GELATO”, a reworking of the Jacquees song “No Validation”, as well as a version of Kanye and Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghosts” that he called “CRUST IN THEIR EYES”.