Vampire Weekend and Danielle Haim cover “The Boys are Back in Town” at Fuji Rock: Watch

Additionally, the indie rockers and Haim sister perform Modern Vampires of the City track "Obvious Bicycle"

on July 30, 2018, 2:24pm
Thin Lizzy cover Danielle Haim and Vampire Weekend at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival
Danielle Haim and Vampire Weekend at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival

Vampire Weekend haven’t played many shows this year so far, but the ones they have have proven to be pretty noteworthy. Since returning to the stage earlier this year, the indie rockers have performed their 2008 self-titled debut in full, as well as debuted their expanded, post-Rostam lineup. During their set at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan over the weekend, they gifted their fans with another treat: a cameo from HAIM’s own Danielle Haim.

(Read: How Vampire Weekend Burned Off the Bush Era)

Much to the delight of the crowd, the Haim sister joined in on the group’s last two songs, a cover of Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys are Back in Town” and Vampire Weekend’s own Modern Vampires of the City track “Obvious Bicycle”. Vampy Weeks are supposedly “94.5%” done with their new album, and it is indeed good to see the boys back in town doing what they do best, and with assistance from a familiar face.

Catch fan-caught footage below (via Stereogum).

