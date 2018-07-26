Here’s a look at Vampire Weekend’s expanded lineup playing “A-Punk” in Australia: Watch

Vampire Weekend, photo by Debi Del Grande

We got our first look at Vampire Weekend’s new, post-Rostam lineup last month when they performed their first gig in four years at Ojai, California’s Libbey Bowl. Now, thanks to Australia’s triple j, we’ve got yet another look at the band’s burgeoning live setup, this time in high resolution.

Vampire Weekend played Australia’s Splendour In the Grass festival last weekend, and the below performance of “A-Punk” shows the core trio of frontman Ezra Koenig, drummer Chris Thompson, and bassist Chris Baio joined by Greta Morgan (Springtime Carnivore) and Brian Robert Jones (Human Natural). There’s also two other new members, including an additional drummer. One user on Reddit joked that it took literally four people to replace Rostam, which, when you consider the dude’s talent, isn’t much of a stretch.

(Read: How Vampire Weekend Burned Off the Bush Era)

See the lively, lovely performance below, and stay tuned for a new album and some some crucial festival gigs on the horizon.