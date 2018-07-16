Violet Grohl joins Foo Fighters on tour

Tour Update: Cold War Kids Explains The Birth of Their Live Album, 'Audience'

Recent Foo Fighters concerts have featured a double dose of Grohl, and not because of a Dave Grohl doppelgänger. 12-year-old Violet Grohl, who previously made headlines for covering Adele, has joined Foo Fighters to sing backing vocals on the first four dates of the band’s newly launched North American tour.

“That’s my boo!” Dave Grohl proclaimed after introducing Violet during a concert in Toronto. At another show, the proud papa remarked, “Violet Grohl, you sound amazing!”

Watch Violet join her father and the rest of Foo Fighters for “Dirty Water” off the band’s latest album, Concrete and Gold:

Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold tour continues tonight with the first of two shows at Madison Square Garden. To what extent Violet Grohl will participate in future tour dates is unclear. See the band’s full schedule here.