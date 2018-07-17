Waxahatchee announces Great Thunder EP, shares “Chapel of Pines”: Stream

Waxahatchee

Just over a year removed from her last album, Out in the Storm, Waxahatchee is back with a new EP. Entitled Great Thunder, the six-track effort is out September 7th via Merge Records.

Great Thunder takes both its name and material from Katie Crutchfield project with former Swearin’ member and Waxahatchee co-producer Keith Spencer. The duo released two albums of experimental music, 2012’s Sounds of Great Thunder and 2013’s Groovy Kind of Love, right around the time Crutchfield was working on Waxahatchee LPs, Cerulean Salt and Ivy Tripp. Alongside producer Brad Cook at Justin Vernon’s April Base studio, she’s reimagined some of the songs from the now-inactive band for this new EP.

“I would say that it is a complete 180 from the last record: super stripped-down, quiet, and with me performing solo, it’s a throwback to how I started,” Crutchfield says in a press release. “Overall, the EP is a warm, kind of vibey recording.”

As a first listen, Waxahatchee has shared the Christopher Good-direcred video for “Chapel of Pines”. Also starring Kevin Morby, you can watch the clip below.

Pre-orders for Great Thunder are going on now. Find the album art and tracklist ahead.

Great Thunder EP Art:

Great Thunder Tracklist:

01. Singers

02. You’re Welcome

03. Chapel Of Pines

04. You Left Me With An Ocean

05. Slow You Down

06. Take So Much

Waxahatchee will perform the reworked Great Thunder on a solo headlining tour in September before joining up with Courtney Barnett in the fall. Find her full itinerary below.

Waxahatchee 2018 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival

09/05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Fest

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre *

09/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House *

09/10 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol *

09/13 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House *

09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Survival Kit Gallery *

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Bloor Street United Church *

09/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre *

09/17–22 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling

09/18 – Madison, WI @ Mineral Point Opera House *

09/21 – Lawrence, KS @ The White Schoolhouse *

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philly Music Fest @ World Cafe Live

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

10/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre ^

10/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^

11/17 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre #

* = w/ Night Shop, Anna St. Louis

^ = w/ Courtney Barnett

# = The Complete Last Waltz