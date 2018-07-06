Cardi B and Offset join Lil Yachty on new song “Who Want the Smoke?”: Stream

Cardi B and Offset

They may not jet ski together on the holidays, but hip-hop’s second most popular couple Cardi B and Offset have linked up to contribute to “Who Want the Smoke?”, the new single from Lil Yachty.

The guest-heavy collaboration flexes threatening production work and a line in which Cardi declares herself the “king of New York” (and with two historic, chart-topping hits, the Invasion of Privacy rapper makes a good argument). Take a listen below.

It’s unclear whether “Who Want the Smoke?” is a one-off single, or if it will appear a larger release in the future. Lil Yachty just released a new album, Lil Boat 2, back in March. He’s rumored to be working with Migos’ other member, Takeoff, on another project, as well as Migos and Gucci Mane on their supergroup record, Glacier Boyz.

