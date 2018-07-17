Wild Nothing gets funky on new song “Partners in Motion”: Stream

Wild Nothing, photo by Cara Robbins

Wild Nothing is prepping his fourth studio effort, Indigo, for release next month. The 11-track collection comes after 2016’s Life of Pause and is being teased today with a new single dubbed “Partners in Motion”.

The track, which follows “Letting Go” from June, again places Jack Tatum’s vocals amidst a bed of synths. However, this time around he’s also joined by funky guitars circa 1980. The resulting arrangement recalls Twin Shadow’s earlier output. It’s an interesting comparison for me to make, considering I covered both artists when they were first starting out in the late 2000s and I’m pretty sure I never imagined the two would cross musical paths like this. Everything comes full circle, baby.

Take a listen below (via FADER).

Indigo hits shelves August 31st through Captured Tracks. Tatum will support the LP with a North American headlining tour that kicks off in October.