Four men indicted in murder of XXXTentacion

A month after XXXTentacion was shot and killed in South Florida, four men have been indicted in connection to his murder.

Michael Boatwright (age 22), Dedrick Devonshay Williams (22), Robert Allen (22), and Trayvon Newsome (20) were all indicted by a Broward County grand jury this week. Each man is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Broward County Sheriff.

Born Jahseh Onfroy, the 20-year-old XXXTentacion was murdered while leaving a shopping center in Deerfield Beach. Investigators believe Boatwright and Newsome were the two who actually approached Onfroy’s car and shot him. Williams was arrested in connection with the murder on June 20th. Boatwright was brought in on unrelated drug charges on July 5th, and was served with a first-degree murder warrant while in jail on July 10th.

Allen and Newsome are both still at large, and police are actively searching for them both. Broward Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for any anonymous tips that help lead to an arrest.

Three days after his death, XXXTentacion’s mother revealed that the rapper was expecting a child with an unidentified woman. Five days later, the video for his hit “SAD!” debuted. The intense clip finds X battling a deceased version of himself at a funeral.